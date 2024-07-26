Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios work explored in new box set, featuring new documentary

A treasure trove of previously unreleased music from the Jimi Hendrix Experience will be released in September as part of a new box set dedicated to Hendrix's legendary New York studio, Electric Lady.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, dropping Sept. 13 as a five-LP or three-CD set, will include 39 tracks, 38 of which have never been released before. They were all recorded by Jimi, bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchel at Electric Lady between June and August 1970. Hendrix died only weeks later on Sept. 18, 1970.

Included in the set is a Blu-ray with 20 new 5.1 surround sound mixes of the compilation album First Rays of The New Rising Sun, along with three bonus tracks and the upcoming Hendrix documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, which features never-before-seen footage and photos from the studio.

And fans are getting their first preview of the new set with "Angel (Take 7)," the original recorded performance of the tune, which appeared on the 1971 posthumous release The Cry of Love.

The box set is available for preorder now.

To coincide with the premiere of the documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision on Aug. 8, New York City is set to temporarily rename a portion of West 8 Street, where Electric Lady is located, Jimi Hendrix Way. The doc will then premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 9, followed by a Q&A with the film's director, John McDermott, co-producer Janie Hendrix and producer/engineer Eddie Kramer.

