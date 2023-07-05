Jimmy Buffett makes surprise appearance at Rhode Island concert

Jimmy Buffett has returned to the stage.

People reports that the 76-year-old was the surprise guest this past weekend at a Rhode Island concert headlined by songwriter and Buffett's Coral Reefer Band bandmate Mac McAnally.

Fan-shot video posted to Facebook shows McAnally performing the Alan Jackson/Buffett hit "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," changing one of the lyrics to sing, "At a moment like this, I can't help but wonder what would Jimmy Buffett do?" The crowd immediately went wild at the sight of Buffett, who replied to the question, "I would come play for you."

The pair then continued the song together, with Buffett later telling the crowd, “Well, it is good to see an audience, let me tell you that.”

Buffett canceled a South Carolina show in May, telling fans on social media he'd been hospitalized to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.” He was supposed to headline Milwaukee Summerfest on July 6, but that performance was also canceled.

