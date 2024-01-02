Jimmy Page shares his admiration for Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Link Wray

After helping induct guitarist Link Wray into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Musical Influence category in November, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page opened up about his admiration for Wray in a post on Instagram.

Page shared that he’s admired Wray from the moment he heard “Rumble,” which he performed during the induction.

"I first heard it when I was 14, roaring from a jukebox in my hometown of Epsom," Page shares. "As a guitar instrumental the attitude of it was totally unique in its mystery, imagination and execution — it had a profound effect on me."



He adds, "Link Wray and Rumble stand alone at the pinnacle in the world of instrumentals and I was thrilled to stand on stage in New York with drummer Anton Fig and bassist Tim Givens at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame to induct one of my heroes."

The post promoted a comment from Wray's daughter Charlotte, who wrote, "Thank you for playing my dad's song at the Rock Hall." She added, "me and my siblings that were there cried, cheered and loved every moment!!!!"

Highlights from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony recently aired on ABC, but fans can still catch the full show streaming on Disney+.

