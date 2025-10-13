Joan Jett & the Blackhearts returning to Las Vegas

A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.
In other Joan Jett news … the rocker is paying tribute a former member of the Blackhearts, drummer Thommy Price, who passed away at the age of 68. His death was announced by his wife on Facebook.
"We lost a member of the Blackheart family- the one of a kind Thommy Price," Jett wrote on Instagram alongside video of him performing. "Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for 4 decades. He was a drummer's drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy."
