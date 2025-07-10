Joan Jett encourages fans to create their dream set list

London Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be heading out on the second leg of Billy Idol's It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again tour in August, and Jett wants to know what fans want to hear.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is encouraging fans to create their dream set list via Spotify. Those who do will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes to win two tickets to any show on the tour between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5. She also wants fans to share those set lists, although there's no word on whether she'll follow any of the suggestions.

Entries must be submitted by July 31, with more information on how to enter available at jetlist.com.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' next show is Friday at the Rockin' Thunder Festival in Edmonton, Canada. She's set to resume the Idol tour on Aug. 14 in Tinley Park, Illinois, with dates confirmed through Sept. 25 in Inglewood, California. A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.

