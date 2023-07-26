Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to headline Michigan’s Arts, Beats & Eats festival

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to headline Soaring Eagle's Arts, Beats & Eats festival, taking place September 1-4 in Royal Oak, Michigan, just outside of Detroit.

The lineup will also include Halestorm, Russell Dickerson and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with American Authors, Collective Soul, the Tom Petty tribute band The Wildflowers, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours and more.

A complete lineup and ticket information can be found at artsbeatseats.com.

There may also be another reason folks will clamor for tickets. USA Today reports the festival will feature a cannabis zone, where festival goers can use and sell the product. The area will be fully enclosed with ventilation, and concertgoers will need to verify their age to enter. Detroit metro retailer House of Dank will be providing the product.

While this is Michigan’s first festival to provide a cannabis zone, it’s not the first time this has happened at a music fest. San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival has had a cannabis area since 2018.

