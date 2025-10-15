Joe Elliott shares his most memorable moment with Def Leppard

Inductees Rick Allen, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard speak onstage during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Def Leppard has had a lot of highlights over the course of their career, but for frontman Joe Elliott one stands out above the rest.

In a video post on Instagram, Elliott reflects on some of his most memorable moments with the band, including concerts in 1993 and 2023 in their hometown of Sheffield, England.

But Elliott says the overall best moment for him was the band’s 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, noting, “Only because even to this day I’m still shocked that we’re actually in it.”

“I’d been talking to Jon Bon Jovi, I said, ‘Ah, I don’t care if we’re in there.’ He goes, ‘Nah, dude, you’re gonna love it, you’re gonna love it,’ and he was absolutely right,” he says. Elliott notes that having Sir Brian May from Queen induct them was “pretty special.”

Elliott called the induction a “brilliant night,” adding that it was particularly great that they got to perform with Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, with The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone, and Rod Argent and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt on backing vocals for the all-star finale of “All The Young Dudes.”

Elliott, a well-known Mott the Hoople fan, says getting to play with Hunter “really did bring it full circle. It was pretty cool.”

