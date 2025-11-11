Joe Jackson announces new album and tour

Joe Jackson is back with new music.

The "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" singer is set to release Hope and Fury on April 10, his first album since 2023's Mr. Joe Jackson Presents Max Champion in 'What a Racket!'

The album, being released digitally, and on CD and 180g vinyl, features nine new songs, with the sound of the record described in a press release as a cross between three of Jackson's previous albums, 2019's Fool, 1991's Laughter and Lust and 1982's Night and Day, the latter of which featured Jackson's top-10 hit "Steppin' Out."

Jackson has also announced a new tour in support of the album, which will have him playing more than 80 shows and visiting 14 countries. North American dates kick off May 11 in Poughkeepsie, New York, wrapping July 18 in New York City. He then heads to the U.K. and Europe in September.

Tickets go on sale Friday at JoeJackson.com.

Hope and Fury is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Welcome to Burning-by-Sea"

"I'm Not Sorry"

"Made God Laugh"

"Do Do Do"

"Fabulous People"

"After All This Time"

"The Face"

"End of the Pier"

"See You in September"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.