Joe Perry says new music from Aerosmith is “definitely a possibility”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Aerosmith is getting ready to restart their Peace Out tour, and while it may be their farewell to the road, it doesn’t mean it will be the last we hear from them.

In a new interview with Rock Candy magazine, guitarist Joe Perry indicates that new music from Aerosmith is not out of the question.

“There’s definitely a possibility,” he shares. “I know that Steven (Tyler) has got some stuff in his back pocket, so we’ll see. I’m currently writing stuff for a new Hollywood Vampires album, but after that ... .”
And Perry says fans can also expect to hear some previously unreleased material from the band's archives. 
He notes, “What we are definitely doing is remixing some of the early Aerosmith stuff and finding some interesting outtakes, so it’ll be fun to look at that stuff.”
Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour launched last September but was postponed not long after it began after Tyler fractured his larynx. Perry reveals the whole thing was “pretty heavy.” 
“Imagine being told that you might not ever do it again,” he says. “It all can be taken away so easily.”

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour is now scheduled to kick off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh, with dates confirmed through Feb. 26 in Buffalo. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!