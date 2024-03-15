Joe Rogan responds to Neil Young bringing his music back to Spotify

Neil Young announced Wednesday that his music would be returning to Spotify, two years after he pulled the tunes off the streaming service in protest of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Well, now Rogan has commented on Young's latest move.

“By the way, Neil Young came back to Spotify. Congratulations, Neil," Rogan said in his episode featuring political commentator James Lindsay. "And his excuse was he said that because all of the platforms are now allowing my disinformation, he's just going back on Spotify, too."
"Great to know you've got some ethics," Rogan added, with Lindsay chiming in, "Well, everybody's doing it these days—disinformation."
Young demanded his music be pulled from Spotify back in January 2022, accusing the service of "spreading fake information” about the COVID-19 vaccine on the podcast. At the time, he said they “can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."

In the announcement of his music's return, Young said it was because both Apple and Amazon were also carrying The Joe Rogan Experience, noting he couldn't leave them too "because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all."

