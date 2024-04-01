Joe Satriani aims to respect the legacy of Eddie Van Halen on Sammy Hagar tour

"My task right now is trying to unravel the mystery of Eddie Van Halen's strange guitar playing," Satriani tells Classic Rock in a new interview. "I spent decades avoiding how to learn this stuff so I wouldn't copy it, and now all of a sudden I'm doing a crash course on the idiosyncrasies and the genius of his guitar work."
He adds, “I have every intention of nailing everything, and when I can't I'll wink to the audience and they're gonna know that one's just gonna slip by."
Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds tour, which also features Van Halen's Michael Anthony on bass and Jason Bonham on drums, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.
