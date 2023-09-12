Joe Satriani, Steve Vai & Eric Johnson team up for G3 reunion tour

Guitarist Joe Satriani is reuniting the original G3 lineup.

The original G3 tour launched in 1996, featuring three iconic guitarists: Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson. Now the trio is coming together again for a tour that will launch next year.

“Reuniting the original G3 line up is a dream come true for me,” Satriani shares. "I can’t wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again!”

Johnson adds, "It’s going to be an honor to reunite with Joe and Steve and do the G3 tour together again. I’m proud to be a part of it."

Vai noted, “It’s always an honor to contribute to a G3 tour, and to be with Joe and Eric again playing on stage is like living life to its fullest!”

The tour kicks off January 23 in Tucson, Arizona, hitting such cities as Las Vegas, Seattle and Oakland before wrapping with a two-night stand February 9 and 10 in Los Angeles.

As with previous G3 tours, each artist will perform a solo set, followed by a jam session with all three.

Ticket presales begin Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m., with the general sale set for Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at g3tour.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.