Joe Walsh bringing annual VetsAid concert to his Kansas hometown

By Jill Lances

Joe Walsh has announced the date and location for the 2025 edition of his annual VetsAid charity concert.

The Eagles guitarist will bring the show to his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, on Nov. 15. He posted on Instagram, "There's no place like home. There's no place like home. There's no place like ..."

Information about this year's lineup and tickets has not yet been announced.

The 2024 edition of VetsAid was supposed to take place at UBS Arena in New York, but was canceled due to "circumstances beyond organizers' control." It was supposed to feature performances by Walsh, Post Malone, Toto, country star Eric Church and Kool and the Gang.

Previous VetsAid lineups have included Stephen StillsJeff Lynne's ELOFoo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails and The Breeders.

Walsh launched the VetsAid concert in 2017, with the shows raising money for charities that help veterans.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

