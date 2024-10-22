Joe Walsh offers up VIP VetsAid experience in new sweepstakes

Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert is happening in November, and he’s giving fans a chance to land a one-of-a-kind VIP experience.

The Eagles guitarist has just launched a new Fandiem sweepstakes, with the grand prize being round-trip travel for two to New York City, plus special VIP passes to VetsAid, which will be held Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

The prize also includes seats in the friends and family section, access to a special friends and family VIP lounge with food and drink, a possible meeting with Walsh, access to soundcheck and a special VetsAid merch package.

To enter, fans need to make a donation to VetsAid, which raises money for charities helping veterans.

The 2024 edition of VetsAid will feature performances by Walsh, Post Malone, Toto, Eric Church and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Kool and the Gang. Tickets are on sale now.

