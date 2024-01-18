Joe Walsh’s VetsAid hands out $260,000 in grants to Southern California veterans organizations

Joe Walsh's annual VetsAid charity concert took place last November, and it raised a lot of money to help veterans organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California.

The Eagles guitarist announced that VetsAid has handed out a total of $260,000 in grants, including $30,000 grants to six organizations: CreatiVets, Children of the Fallen Patriots, TAPS, Foundation for Women Warriors, Veterans Legal Institute and Veterans Village of San Diego.

In addition, $15,000 grants went to Shelter to Soldier and Vets Community Connections, while $10,000 grants went to Fisher House Southern California, HunterSeven Foundation, Honor Flight San Diego and Cal-Diego PVA, and $5,000 grants went to Zero8Hundred and Navy Marine Corps P.R.O.U.D. Foundation.

The 2023 VetsAid took place November 12 in San Diego, California, featuring performances by Walsh, Jeff Lynne's ELO, Stephen Stills, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

