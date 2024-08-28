John 5 urges folks to adopt not shop in new PETA ad

The rocker and his rescue dog Churro, a hairless Chinese crested mix, appear in a new campaign for the organization, urging folks to go to shelters to adopt their pets rather than shopping or going through breeders.
"It's heartbreaking to even think about," he says. "We had to get Churro—there were no ifs, ands or buts. We were lucky enough to adopt him, and he's just the best. ... We literally can't go anywhere without him—he's always with us. So he is just a part of the family."
John 5 says in the video that Churro goes on tour with him, and he's about to head out on a new one. The rocker's Strung Out Tour 2024 kicks off Sept. 1 in Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at john-5.com.
