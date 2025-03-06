John Fogerty among the artists playing UK’s Glastonbury

John Fogerty is the latest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced to play the Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 25-29 at England's Worthy Farm.

Neil Young and Rod Stewart were previously announced for the festival, but now the full lineup is out, with Fogerty performing on June 28. Young is set to headline the festival that same night, while Stewart is performing in the "legends" slot on June 29.

The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo are the other festival headliners, with the lineup also featuring Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gary Numan, Alanis Morissette, Weezer and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GlastonburyFestivals.co.uk.

Fogerty's got several other shows booked for 2025. His next is Sunday at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida. He's also set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest, taking place April 24-27 and May 1-4. A complete list of Fogerty dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

