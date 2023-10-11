John Fogerty buys Sylvester Stallone’s California ranch

John Fogerty has found a new California home.

According to the Robb Report, the Creedence Clearwater Revival rocker recently purchased Sylvester Stallone's 2.2-acre ranch in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Fogerty reportedly paid $17.2 million for the property, which was a bargain considering Stallone was asking for $22.5 million. The sale price was also less than what Stallone initially paid for it in 2022.

The home is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, home to several other stars. In addition to the main house, a guest house and a large cabana, it features a horse barn and arena for horse riding. There’s also a vegetable garden and fruit-bearing trees, a private swimming pool, fire pit area and more.

