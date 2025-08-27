John Fogerty to celebrate ‘Legacy’ album with new tour

The tour is in celebration of Fogerty's recent release, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, which had him rerecording his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics. Songs on the album include "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Born on the Bayou."
Up next for Fogerty, he's set to play Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Friday. A complete schedule and ticket information can be found at JohnFogerty.com.
