John Fogerty shares more songs from 'Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years'

John Fogerty has shared another taste of his upcoming album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, dropping Aug. 22.

The album features newly recorded versions of classic CCR tunes. The latest releases are his new takes on "Born on the Bayou" and "Lodi," which are both available via digital outlets.

"When it came time to sing 'Lodi,' I noticed that my voice seemed to have a little extra character in it from the guy who sang this same song 50+ years ago," Fogerty shares. "I realized that I had to do my darndest to get my mind into the same place that it was when I did the original vocal."

The song has Fogerty singing about a musician yearning to break free from his small town.

He adds, "I had to reflect and think about the words of the song, think about the times, make myself go back into that spiritual plane of existence and face that."

The album, produced by Fogerty and his son Shane Fogerty, comes two years after Fogerty fully regained the rights to his CCR catalog. The rocker is backed on the album by both of his sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years is available for preorder now.

