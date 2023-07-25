John Fogerty celebrating 50th anniversary of solo career with vinyl reissues

John Fogerty launched his solo career 50 years ago, and now, he's celebrating the milestone with two new vinyl reissues.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release his debut solo album, Blue Ridge Rangers, and its follow-up, the self-titled John Fogerty, on vinyl for the first time.

Following the demise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty released Blue Ridge Rangers in April 1973, playing every instrument on the record. It featured two Top 40 singles: "Jambalaya," which went to #16, and "Hearts of Stone," which went to #37.

The follow-up, John Fogerty, was released in September 1975 and featured the track "Rockin' All Over the World," which became a huge hit when it was covered by the British band Status Quo.

Both albums will be released August 25 and are available for preorder now.

Fogerty is continuing the anniversary celebration with his current Celebration Tour, which hits Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 25. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.

