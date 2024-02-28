John Fogerty “bewildered” by Country Fest cancellation

"I still remain able and ready and willing to do this show," he tells Billboard. "I take the commitment of playing for the fans very seriously. Throughout my career, practically my whole life, there's hardly ever been a cancelation."
After the cancellation was announced, Fogerty took to social media to address the issue, insisting he was "blindsided" by the news. Country Fest later posted a clarification regarding the situation, explaining they had been in negotiations with Fogerty's team for months but they "did not reach a final outcome" and talks stopped as of Friday, February 23.
Fogerty also addressed his Australian fans in a separate social media post, performing "Bad Moon Rising" for them. He captioned the clip, "To all my loving fans in Australia… I hope to be back there soon!"
