John Lennon’s mistress May Pang tells their love story in 'The Lost Weekend' documentary

May Pang, the woman who had an 18-month relationship with The Beatles' John Lennon in the '70s, is telling her story in the new documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story. But she says it took a while for her to be ready to share it on the big screen.

She tells ABC Audio that while she previously released a book about their romance, putting it on the big screen is much different.

“We're in an age right now that people rather see something than read it,” she says. “And I think it makes a bigger impact on my story.”

May was working as Lennon and Yoko Ono's personal assistant when the couple decided to separate in 1973; Yoko told Pang she wanted her to date her husband. The movie covers their happy time together in Los Angeles and New York; it also touches on how Pang helped Lennon rebuild his fractured relationship with his son Julian, as well as his musical friends.

When their relationship ended, it was often referred to as The Lost Weekend, but Pang hopes the movie shows folks that what they had was real.

“There was a lot of good that came out of that for both him and, you know, myself," she says.

And Pang says she has few regrets about their time together, which she claims didn't actually end when John finally returned to Yoko.

“I knew that he wasn't completely 100% happy because he was one of those type of people, once you are over, it's over," she says. "But it wasn't when it came to me."

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story comes to VOD and Blu-ray on Friday, October 13.

