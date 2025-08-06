John Mayer calls playing with Dead & Company ‘the great honor of my life’

(L-R) John Mayer and Bob Weir perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Mayer is sharing his feelings about getting to be a part of Dead & Company’s recent three-night stand at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

"No matter how many shows we play as a band, I will always be a guest in this musical world, and I'll never lose sight of what is the great honor of my life," he writes on Instagram. "Happy 60th, Grateful Dead, and long may you run."

While Mayer says that he’ll “never come close to playing” like the band’s late singer/co-founder Jerry Garcia, he tells fans, “if I can somehow get you closer to him - and to the spirit he created 60 years ago - then I suppose I’ve done my job. Thank you for accepting me.”

The three Dead & Company shows took place Aug. 1, 2 and 3 and featured guest appearances by Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Phil Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, as well as Billy Strings and Sturgill Simpson.

