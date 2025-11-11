Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks announce 2026 tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jon Anderson, founding singer of the classic rock band Yes, performs onstage during his "1,000 Hands" solo tour at The Rose on August 29, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has announced a new set of tour dates with his backing band, The Band Geeks.

The 10-show Yes Epics, Classics and More tour will kick off April 17 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with stops in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, before wrapping May 7 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Anderson and The Band Geeks released their first album together, True, in August 2024, and songs from the album will be included in the set, along with tracks from the Yes catalog.

Anderson has been touring with The Band Geeks since 2023. They wrapped their most recent U.S. tour in July.

They are currently working on a new album, with plans to release it in the second half of 2026.

