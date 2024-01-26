Jon Anderson sounds hopeful about a reunion with former Yes bandmates

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Although YesSteve Howe has said in past interviews that a reunion with his Yes bandmate Jon Anderson seems unlikely to happen, Anderson appears to be more hopeful.

In a new interview with Mojo, Anderson suggested that a reunion of Yes, with both Howe and Rick Wakeman, isn't totally out of the question.

"I was talking to [his current touring band] The Band Geeks and said, 'Hopefully we can play in London and Steve will get up and do a couple of songs with us, maybe Rick too,'" Anderson shares, although he adds, "It just means talking."

He notes, "When I'm out there singing on my own I still think I'm part of Yes. They still feel like my songs."

As for his current relationship with Howe, Anderson says, “We’re still friends but we’re not connected.”

The last time Anderson performed with Howe and Wakeman was at the band’s 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, but it was the first time he’d played with Howe since the band’s 35th anniversary tour in 2004. He did previously tour with Wakeman in 2010 and 2017.

