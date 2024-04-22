Jon Bon Jovi to be a guest mentor on American Idol's "grand finale"

Before the winner of this season of American Idol is crowned, they'll be getting advice from a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.
The news comes as Bon Jovi is getting ready to give fans some insight into their story with the new four-part docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which debuts April 26 on Hulu.
They are also releasing a new album, Forever, on June 7. The record, the band's first release since their album 2020, is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.