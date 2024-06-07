Jon Bon Jovi calls “hundred girls” comment an “arrogant cliché”

In the original interview with Michael Strahan, Jon said, "I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. You know, I'm not saying that, that there weren't a hundred girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good." But in a new interview with The Guardian, he's indicating that he misspoke.
"That was an interesting moment where the brain and lips don't connect," he said when the comment was brought up. "What I meant to say was I've had a hundred women who have thrown themselves at me, but I didn't finish the sentence so I really came off like an arrogant cliche."
