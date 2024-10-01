Jon Bon Jovi to chat with Stephen Colbert at the upcoming Montclair Film Festival

Jon Bon Jovi is set to sit down with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a conversation about his career during New Jersey's Montclair Film Festival.
The event is happening Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Tickets go on sale to Montclair Film and NJPAC members on Wednesday, with the general public getting access starting Friday.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the New Jersey-based nonprofit arts organization Montclair Film. More info can be found at montclairfilm.org.
