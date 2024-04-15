Jon Bon Jovi on his touring future: “I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis”

"This is the first time I'm saying this," the 62-year-old tells the U.K.'s The Sunday Times. "If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I once was ... then I'm done." He adds, "And I'm good with that."
Bon Jovi is getting ready to release their new album, Forever, on June 7, and while Jon may sound OK on the record, that doesn't necessarily mean his voice is ready for a tour yet, and he's not 100% sure it ever will be.
He adds, "[So] if I can't be that guy ... put it this way, I don't ever need to be the fat Elvis."
Jon's surgery is one of the many storylines in the upcoming four-part Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. It's set to premiere April 26.
