Jon Bon Jovi to Lzzy Hale: "Please join Skid Row"

Lzzy Hale's tenure in Skid Row earned the approval of at least one big-name rock star.

In an interview with Rock Sound, Jon Bon Jovi says to the Halestorm frontwoman, "Please join Skid Row."

"Put the two bands together if you need to," the Bon Jovi singer continues, laughing, "This is the best thing that's happened to Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo] since he met me."

Sabo and Jon were childhood friends, and he was Bon Jovi's original guitarist before Skid Row formed.

Hale fronted Skid Row for four concerts in place of vocalist Erik Grönwall after he announced his departure from the band to focus on his health. Following the run, Hale posted that she's "overflowing with gratitude," but that she's currently unable to commit to a "permanent role" with Skid Row.

Following Jon's comments, Hale reposted video from the interview alongside the caption, "What a compliment, what an honor."

