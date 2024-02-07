Jon Bon Jovi opening Nashville venue this spring

Jon Bon Jovi is the latest artist breaking into the Nashville nightlife scene. The rocker and his band have teamed with Big Plan Holdings for a new venue, JBJ's Nashville, projected to open in the spring.

“We’re looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home,” Jon shares, noting they are “a band with deep roots in Nashville.”

He adds, “We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business. I can’t wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!”

JBJ’s will be located on Nashville’s Lower Broadway and will be the tallest and second largest bar in the area, boasting five stories and 37,000 square feet, including two rooftop spaces with panoramic views of Music City.

The news comes as Bon Jovi is celebrating their 40th anniversary. They launched the celebration with a new archival website and the release of a deluxe edition of their self-titled debut album.

Jon was celebrated this past weekend as the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year, and at the gala, the band gave a preview of their yet-to-be announced upcoming album, performing the new song "Legendary."

