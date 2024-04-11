Jon Bon Jovi recalls first paid recording job on the 'Star Wars Christmas Album'

Rhino

By Andrea Dresdale

Jon Bon Jovi's first hit was "Runaway," but as many fans know, his first paid job as a singer was on Christmas in the StarsStar Wars Christmas Album. He discussed the latter on April 10 during his appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jon was working as a gofer at the studio where the Star Wars Christmas Album was being made. The man in charge of the album needed a young-sounding guy to sing on a track called "R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and tapped Jon for the job.

"He says, 'Young boy, can you sing?' And I said, 'Yeah, I think I can,'" Jon remembered. "He says, 'Go in there and if you wanna do this, it pays 183 dollars.'"

Jimmy then played a clip of the song, to which Jon smiled and even sang along.

"Legend!" Jon joked.

Speaking of that, Bon Jovi's new album, Legendary, is coming out in June. The band's documentary begins streaming April 26 on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!