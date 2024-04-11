Jon Bon Jovi recalls first paid recording job on the 'Star Wars Christmas Album'

Jon Bon Jovi's first hit was "Runaway," but as many fans know, his first paid job as a singer was on Christmas in the Stars: Star Wars Christmas Album. He discussed the latter on April 10 during his appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jon was working as a gofer at the studio where the Star Wars Christmas Album was being made. The man in charge of the album needed a young-sounding guy to sing on a track called "R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and tapped Jon for the job.

"He says, 'Young boy, can you sing?' And I said, 'Yeah, I think I can,'" Jon remembered. "He says, 'Go in there and if you wanna do this, it pays 183 dollars.'"

Jimmy then played a clip of the song, to which Jon smiled and even sang along.

"Legend!" Jon joked.

Speaking of that, Bon Jovi's new album, Legendary, is coming out in June. The band's documentary begins streaming April 26 on Hulu.

