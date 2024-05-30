Jon Bon Jovi says "Legendary" hit is a "bumper sticker" for "where I'm at"

We're less than two weeks away from the release of the new Bon Jovi album, FOREVER, and the first single, "Legendary," is a hit. Jon Bon Jovi tells ABC Audio why he felt that "Legendary" was the right song to be the album's first single.

"You know, I think that it just sums up the bumper sticker for where I'm at in my life today," he says. "'I've got what I want because I got what I need/ A fistful of friends that'll stand up for me/ And right where I am is where I want to be.' And I think that pretty much sums it up."

The song proves that, 40 years later, Bon Jovi can still come up with a hit. But Jon says the music business is quite a different animal than it was when he and the band first started out.

"You know, the rules are changing. And it's not any better or worse. It's just different for [a] different generation of people that are coming up now," notes Jon.

"They have to worry about likes, you know, things like that that are so much different than when I started," he continues. "It was all really solely about a song. And then, could you perform? That was the criteria."

FOREVER is Bon Jovi's first album since October 2020. Due to Jon's ongoing vocal issues, the band hasn't announced any touring plans, but while we're waiting to see if that happens, you can watch their Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, streaming now.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.