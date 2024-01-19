Jon Bon Jovi set for 'Pollstar' Live! conference

John Nacion/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Jon Bon Jovi is set to appear at February's Pollstar Live! conference, HitsDailyDouble reports.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has joined the conference’s February 7 panel called How To See a Million Faces and Rock Them All, a reference to the Bon Jovi hit “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

The band's 40th anniversary will also be marked during the conference, with the rocker honored with Pollstar Live!'s Milestone Award.

The conference is set to take place February 6-8 in Los Angeles.

Jon's appearance at Pollstar Live! will take place just a few days after he receives another prestigious honor. As part of Grammy week he'll receive the MusiCares 2024 Person of the Year award at a gala held Friday, February 2, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

