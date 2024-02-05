Jon Bon Jovi teases that he's written "the wedding song of the next 100 years"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Andrea Dresdale

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi is marrying actress Millie Bobby Brown, and two of his other children are also getting married. He told reporters on February 2 that he's got "three weddings" to pay for this year and revealed he's written a special song for his daughter Stephanie's nuptials.

While attending the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on February 2, where he was this year's honoree, Jon was asked by Access Hollywood which of his tunes would make the perfect wedding song.

"There's a song on my new record that I've written for my daughter, and she hasn't heard yet," he teased. "It's called 'Kiss the Bride.' I promise you, it's the wedding song of the next 100 years."

As for Jake and Millie's wedding, Jon said, "They’re growing together. We’re really madly in love with both of them because they get the idea that they’re in this together and we support it fully."

Jon also said that he doesn't know if he'll be singing at Jake and Millie's wedding but noted, "If there's a request, I'm sure that I'll have to go to work."

