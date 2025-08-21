Jon Bon Jovi’s a grandad: Rocker’s son Jake and wife Millie Bobby Brown welcome first child through adoption

(L-R) Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley, and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Jill Lances
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is a grandfather.

The singer's son Jake Bongiovi, 23, and his wife, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 21, announced in a joint Instagram post that they have adopted a baby girl.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” reads the post. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”
They signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
This is the first child for the couple, who married in May 2024, then had a big celebration that September in Italy.
Jake is one of four children Jon Bon Jovi has with wife Dorothea Thurley. They are also parents to daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 32, and sons Jesse Bongiovi, 30, and Romeo Bongiovi, 21.

