Joni Mitchell set for first-ever Grammy Awards performance

Gary Miller/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Joni Mitchell is headed to the Grammys. The legendary singer is confirmed for her first-ever Grammys performance at the upcoming 66th installment of the awards telecast.

The 80-year-old Joni has won nine Grammys, and she's nominated again this year in the category of Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).  The album documents her 2022 appearance the Newport Folk Festival, which was her first live performance in 20 years.

In addition to her nine Grammy wins, Mitchell was honored with the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Joni joins a lineup of previously announced Grammy performers that include Billy JoelU2Billie EilishDua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday, February 4, live from Los Angeles on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!