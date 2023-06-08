Joni Mitchell shares “A Case of You” from 'At Newport' live album

Joni Mitchell fans are getting another taste of her upcoming live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport, a recording of her 2022 Newport Folk Festival performance, which was her first live performance in 20 years.

The latest release is Joni's performance of the 1971 Blue track "A Case of You," featuring special guests Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford. 

Joni Mitchell At Newport will be released July 28 and will feature songs from the onstage "Joni Jam." Other guests on the album include Carlile's bandmates Phil and Tim HanserothWynonna JuddCelisseLuciusJess Wolfe and Holly Laessig and DawesTaylor Goldsmith.

Joni Mitchell At Newport is available for preorder now.

The new song release comes ahead of Mitchell’s return to the stage this weekend. She’s set to headline a “Joni Jam” on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington, with Carlile as a special guest. The show is the legendary singer’s first ticketed performance in 20 years, and it sold out almost immediately.

