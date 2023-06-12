Joni Mitchell headlines three-hour “Joni Jam” in Washington

Joni Mitchell made another triumphant return to the stage this weekend, headlining her first ticketed concert in over 20 years.

The show, a "Joni Jam," took place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington as part of Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through the Canyon festival, and featured a host of special guests, including Carlile and her musical partners Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius' Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith, Celisse, The Revolution's Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman and more.

The three-hour set featured songs sung by and for Joni, including such classics as “Both Sides Now,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Blue” sung by McLachlan, “Lady of the Canyon” sung by Lennox, “A Case of You” with Carlile, “Summertime,” “Help Me” and more.

The show was similar to Joni's return to the stage last summer at the Newport Folk Festival. That performance is being released as a live album, Joni Mitchell at Newport, on July 28. The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.