Joni Mitchell releases “Traveling (Hejira)” demo from upcoming archives box set

Joni Mitchell is giving fans another preview of her upcoming box set, Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), due out Oct. 4.

The legendary singer just released a demo of "Traveling (Hejira)," which was recorded in March 1976 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, California.

Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) features early recordings and alternate takes from Joni's albums Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus, plus the 1980 live album Shadows and Light. It also includes live recordings from Mitchell's time on Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue, which ran from 1975 to 1976 and also included Joan Baez and Roger McGuinn, among others.

It will be released digitally and as a six-CD set, plus there's a four-LP set, Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4 Highlights: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), featuring Joni's personal favorites from the CD set. All options come with a book with never-before-seen photos and liner notes that include a discussion between Mitchell and filmmaker Cameron Crowe about this five-year period of her career.

All formats are available for preorder now.

