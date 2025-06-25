Joni Mitchell’s jazz influences explored in new 'Joni’s Jazz' box set

Joni Mitchell is exploring her jazzy side in a new box set coming in September.

Joni's Jazz will feature recordings chosen by Mitchell that highlight how jazz has influenced her music. It includes 61 tracks, made up of studio recordings, live performances and alternative takes, including two previously unreleased demos from 1980.

The set features Joni collaborations with jazz greats like Wayne Shorter, Jaco Pastorius, Herbie Hancock and Charles Mingusy, with tracks coming from albums like Songs to a Seagull, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, Hejira, Mingus, Turbulent Indigo and Both Sides Now. There are even tunes featuring Joni, which appeared on Hancock's album River: The Joni Letters.

As a preview of what fans can expect, Joni has released one of those previously unreleased demos, for the song "Be Cool," to digital services. The original version appeared on her 1982 album Wild Things Run Fast.

Joni's Jazz will be released Sept. 5 in a variety of formats, including as an eight-LP or four-CD set, with the physical releases coming with original artwork by Mitchell, as well as rare and previously unseen photos.

Joni's Jazz is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.