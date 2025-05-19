Josh Freese reveals 'top 10 possible reasons' he got fired from Foo Fighters

When drummer Josh Freese revealed the news Friday that he'd been let go from Foo Fighters, he signed off by writing, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list." As it turns out, he wasn't kidding.

Freese has now unveiled a David Letterman-esque list of 10 explanations for his Foos departure, including "Once whistled 'My Hero' for a week solid on tour," "Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed 'soulless,'" "Never even once tried growing a beard" and "Promised Noodles he could be the 4th guitarist," referring to his former bandmate in The Offspring.

For the #1 reason, Freese writes, "The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much." Outside of his drumming, Freese is known for having multiple poodles.

As for why Freese was actually fired, he wrote in his initial statement that "no reason was given," only that the Foos told him they were going "in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added he didn't feel angry, "just a bit shocked and disappointed."

Freese was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins. His replacement has yet to be revealed.

