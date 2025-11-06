Journey announces 2026 Final Frontier farewell tour

Journey performs during the opening ceremony during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The midnight train going anywhere is set to make its last stop.

Journey has announced their Final Frontier farewell tour, kicking off Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 60-city outing will come to a close July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," says founding guitarist Neal Schon. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

Alongside Schon, the Journey lineup for the tour will feature keyboardist Jonathan Cain, vocalist Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Todd Jensen. In October, Schon said that Cain had "announced his farewell to Journey" before Cain clarified that he "remains an active member" of the band.

Presales for the the Final Frontier tour begin Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JourneyMusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.