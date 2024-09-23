Journey frontman Arnel Pineda offers to leave band if fans don’t want him

Journey’s current frontman, Arnel Pineda, is responding to backlash over his performance at the recent Rock in Rio festival and has even offered to leave the band.

In a post on social media, Pineda commented on a recent Facebook post that had video that seemed to show him struggling with his vocals at the recent Rock in Rio festival.

Noting that he was aware of the video, Pineda shared, "[N]o one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this… its really amazing how 1 thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of THIS..and of all the places , its in Rock In Rio…”

He added that “mentally and emotionally, ive suffered already, and im still sufferring..but i’ll be ok.."

Pineda then decided to poll fans as to whether he should continue with the group.

“i am offering you a chance now ( especially those who’s hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here,” he wrote, “and if GO reaches 1million… im stepping out for good..are you game folks?”

One person who doesn't want Pineda to go is his bandmate Neal Schon. Responding to a Facebook post about Pineda’s statements, Schon commented, “Arnel dont listen to these blogs. They are all bought You’ve kicked a**!”

And in a post on his own Facebook page, with video from the concert, Schon wrote, "All this absolute garbage fabricated bulls*** about [Arnel]. Does this look like nobody had a good time? I'm asking you. All fabricated, owned and bought blogs, bulls***." He also seemed to blame the rock band Avenged Sevenfold for the problems they had with their sound.

Journey is set to bring their tour to Japan in October. All dates can be found at journeymusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.