'Journey – Greatest Hits' gets remastered reissue

Journey's classic Greatest Hits album is getting a fresh new sound for a newly released reissue.

A remastered version of Journey - Greatest Hits is now out on two-LP 12-inch 180-gram vinyl, with HD digital files available on all digital outlets. The project was remastered by Adam Ayan under the supervision of original Journey frontman Steve Perry and archival producer John Jackson.

"When Sony contacted John Jackson and me to oversee the remastering of the original analog tapes from flat masters to 192K HD, I was very excited to revisit them once again,” Perry shares. “As it was nearing completion, I realized that—sonically and musically—this was not just another compilation, but was turning into a classic sounding new LP. This was my hope for these recordings made from a time when we were at our best.”

Journey - Greatest Hits features 16 classic tunes from the band, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Separate Ways," "Open Arms" and "Faithfully," along with the track "When You Love A Woman" from the 2006 CD reissue.

The newly remastered Journey – Greatest Hits is available now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.