Journey performs “Don’t Stop Believin’” with 'America’s Got Talent' winner

The members of Journey, including guitarist Neal Schon, made a guest appearance on Tuesday's season finale of NBC's America's Got Talent, where they performed their classic tune "Don't Stop Believin'" with this season's winner, singing janitor Richard Goodall.

“We've been on tour for the last six months but I've been watching this phenomenon,” Schon said on the show about Goodall's run. “He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him.”

When asked how it felt to be onstage with his heroes, Goodall responded, “Somebody just pinch me.”

Goodall auditioned for the show with his take on “Don’t Stop Believin’” and in subsequent shows performed such tunes as Michael Bolton's “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” Survivor’s "Eye of the Tiger" and Journey’s "Faithfully."

With his win, Goodall took home a grand prize of $1 million.

"Winning AGT is important and means so much to me," he said. "Simon (Cowell) said two minutes can change your life. It has transformed mine, and I'd like to help others, one song at a time."

