Journey’s Neal Schon says Jonathan Cain has left the band

Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda of Journey perform onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Journey’s Jonathan Cain has left the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, according to his now-former bandmate Neal Schon.

Schon revealed the news in a post on X, writing, "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I'm nowhere near done!" He added, "Journey has so much more life ahead! I'm sure we will have a great tour!"

Schon later explained why Cain is leaving in a response to a fan comment, writing, "He wants to do his ministry."

Cain is worship leader at City of Destiny in Florida, the church where his wife, Paula White, is the pastor.

Schon and Cain’s relationship has been rocky over the years, with both of them filing lawsuits against each other in 2024. They settled the lawsuit in August of that year and continued to tour together. Journey's last show was in April.

The news comes as Cain is getting ready to release a new song, "No One Else," which he says was "was written in honor of Charlie Kirk," the late Turning Point USA founder who was killed in September. The song will benefit TPUSA and is set to drop Oct. 23.

As for Journey, while they have no tour announced for the rest of the year or 2026, they are scheduled to play the 2026 Stagecoach Festival, taking place April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Journey is part of the April 25 lineup.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.