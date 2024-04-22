Journey’s Neal Schon can see the band playing the Las Vegas Sphere

Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey

By Jill Lances
It looks like at least one member of Journey wants to see the band play Las Vegas’ new state-of-the-art venue, Sphere.

Co-founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon posted photos from Phish's recent residency to Facebook, commenting that playing the venue is something he could see Journey doing.

Regarding Phish’s stint, Schon writes, “I called this a long ago after evaluating the Sphere. The whole thing is built for a jam band."
He added that he could see Journey playing there, noting "all that early material would be explosive with the hits."
So far there’s no word on whether Journey has any definite plans to play the Sphere. The next band set to take over the venue is Dead & Company, who’ll be playing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from May 16 to July 13.

Journey is currently on tour and will play North Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday. They kick off a summer stadium tour with Def Leppard July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at journeymusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

