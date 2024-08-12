Journey’s Neal Schon responds to Jonathan Cain’s lawsuit over his spending

Journey’s Neal Schon appears to be responding to his bandmate Jonathan Cain’s recent lawsuit, in which he accused Schon of overspending.

In a post on social media, Schon shared a response to a fan who commented, "theres a lot of rumours about the band living its final days cus you and your wife can't stop expending the bands money. Is this truth?" Schon called it "absolute rubbish."

“I don’t know why people believe Media if anything [what] she’s done is make us a lot of money by attaining the Trade Mark," which he said "cost quite a lot of money."

He added that "both Jon Cain and Arnel Pineda are benefiting from that equally. It’s split in thirds."

He then responded to claims he’s overspending by chartering private jets, saying they're “approved in our budget." Responding to claims he and his wife spend huge amounts on hotels, he insisted they pay for any upgrades they take.

“This is the second time JONATHAN CAIN has sued me for the same thing we’ve already been through in court - that case was dropped by both of us,” he said. “We both agreed to drop and move forward with prejudice. That means that you never open it again. Well here we are again.”

He ends his post, “Don’t believe all you read in media it’s all manipulated and contrived as they wish it to be. I’m taking a higher road.”

Cain filed his lawsuit against Schon on July 24, detailing what he claimed was Schon’s overspending, although in a statement he insisted the aim of the suit was to get the court to appoint a third, independent director to serve on the band’s Freedom 2020 board in order to deal with “growing issues” between him and Schon.

